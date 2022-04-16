Barry Jaffe

BOURBONNAIS — Barry A. Jaffe, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (April 13, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room in Kankakee.

He was born March 10, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Max and Eleanor (Roski) Jaffe.

Barry was vice president of Jaffe Drug Stores Inc.

He was a graduate of Eastridge High School and Purdue University.

Barry served as past president of KCTC and the Kankakee Forest Preserve District.

He enjoyed playing tennis.

Barry was a member of the Kankakee Country Club.

Surviving are one brother, Frederick “Fred” Jaffe, of Bourbonnais.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents.

The public is invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, at B’Nai Israel Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township. Rabbi James Sagarin will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Genron Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.