Ardell 'Dell' Kolkman

SUGAR GROVE — Ardell H. “Dell” Kolkman (nee Jones), age 88, a resident of Sugar Grove, since 2017, and formerly of Kankakee, Naperville and Burlington, Iowa, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Prairie Point Assisted Living, Sugar Grove.

She was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Aurora, the daughter of Marshall and Maybelle (Thompson) Jones. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ardell was a loving wife to William “Al” Kolkman. Her husband also preceded her in death. Ardell was also a caring mother to Cheryl (Mark) Hudgens, of Bourbonnais, David L. (Debbie) Ingalls, of Stanley, N.C., Mark (Kim) Kolkman, of Naperville, and John (Sarah) Kolkman, of Sugar Grove; adored grandmother of Sean (Christine) and Brittan Hudgens, David M. Ingalls and Sarah (Logan) Church, Andrew and Trevor Kolkman, and William and Patricia Kolkman; devoted sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, friend and fellow disciple with many.

Ardell was the second oldest of eight children and grew up in Kankakee. She graduated Kankakee High School, Class of 1951 and immediately entered the workforce as bookkeeper, office assistant and secretary. She attended Olivet Nazarene University from 1955 to 1956. Ardell continued in a variety of secretarial roles in Illinois and California until 1969. Shortly after returning to Illinois, she married and devoted her loving attention to raising her family full-time. In 1980, after more than a decade away, Ardell returned to the workforce, serving as an executive secretary at North Central College and later retired from AT&T – Lucent Technologies after 17 years as an executive assistant.

She loved flowers and in retirement she grew lavish perennial gardens. In her personal time Ardell was a creative artist, avid reader and humble servant-leader. She served in a variety of ministries at her local church including Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, pianist, soloist and member of the choir, where she sang alto. Ardell loved to crochet and gifted every expectant mother she knew with a hand-made baby outfit complete with a vest, bonnet, booties and bib. When not clothing infants, Ardell found great joy in creating original outfits for concrete yard geese. To meet the need of a burgeoning niche market, she founded Dell’s Goose Gallery and sold concrete geese with made-to-order goose clothing locally and in retail stores in a multi-state area. As an artist, Ardell was most talented as a painter and calligrapher. Ardell hand-lettered countless diplomas, wedding invitations, graduation invites, church bulletins, greeting cards and personal notes. One of her most impactful outreach ministries combined her artistic talent with the gift of kindness by creating original birthday and greeting cards. In recent years, while living in various multi-unit senior citizens’ living centers, Ardell gave an original birthday card each year to every resident of the community. She went to great ends to love her neighbors.

Ardell was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Naperville, since 1969. She used every one of her skills and talents for the glory of God and for the sake of others. She faithfully served as a lay leader, sang in the choir and served several terms as church board secretary. Over the years, Ardell served in a variety of ministries including Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, pianist, soloist and member of the choir, where she sang alto. Ardell and her husband, Al, seldom missed an opportunity to invite newcomers home after church for Sunday dinner. Together, they found a deep sense of meaning in their love of others and shared passion for hospitality.

Ardell will be remembered for her physical, intellectual, emotional and spiritual strength. She met the gift of each new day with the mantra, “Put Jesus first, others second, and yourself last.” Ardell lived her life in service to Jesus Christ and never lost faith in faith.

Preceding her in death were her loving husband of more than 50 years, Al Kolkman; siblings, Thomas Jones, Phyllis Steinman (Jones), David Jones and Daniel Jones; and brother-in-law, Julian Fugere.

Surviving are her children and grandchildren; siblings, Carol Fugere (Jones), of Des Moines, Iowa, Myron Jones, of Bradley, and Paul Jones, of Dwight.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Interment will be will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, with a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Larry Dodds in Aspen Grove Cemetery, 2043 Sunnyside Ave., Burlington, Iowa.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 1451 Raymond Drive, Naperville, with the Rev. Sally Tuxhorn officiating. A luncheon reception for family and friends will follow at Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials in Ardell’s memory may be made to: Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 1451 Raymond Drive, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 778-0328, or online at trinitynazarene.org/give/.

For more information, please call the funeral home at (630) 355-0213.

