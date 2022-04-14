KANKAKEE — Mary Wills, 34, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate.

Mary was born April 23, 1987, in Kankakee, the daughter of Tyrone Peters and Denise Wills.

She worked at Fox Developmental Center, H&R Block and Winnie’s Laundromat.

Surviving are her sons, Troy James Davidson III, of Kankakee, Sire Michael Bennett, of Kankakee, and Michael “Mikey” Bennett, of Kankakee; and daughter, Mia Elizabeth Bennett, of Kankakee. Also surviving are Mary’s aunt and Denise’s only sister, Carla Wills; along with first cousin, Jeffery Ford, first cousin, Ed’Lynzia Jackson, and first cousin, JaVanah Barnes.

Preceding her in death were her great-grandparents, Pastor Joseph Wills Sr. and Eliza Wills; and grandmother, Mary Ella Wills-Lacey.

Mary attended Greater New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Kingdom Life Center; Kankakee, and while in high school, was on the honor roll, student council, was in band and played volleyball and tennis.