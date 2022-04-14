KANKAKEE — Bernice Holmes, 78, of Kankakee, passed away April 4, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.

Born in Crenshaw, Miss., the daughter of Willie Perry and Pearlie Mae Parnell, Bernice confessed a hope in Christ at an early age.

Bernice was employed at General Foods in Kankakee, for 10 years. She was also an employee of the State of Illinois (Howe and Shapiro) until retiring in 2014.

Her hobbies included fishing, eating great food and especially shopping until the break of dawn!

Bernice leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Cheryl, of Kankakee; one son, William, of Kankakee; sisters, Lillie Bell, of Newport, Ark., Freddie Mae, of Anderson, Ind., Earlie Mae, of Charlotte, N.C., Sheila (Jarvis), of Kankakee, Gwendolyn, Octavia and Cora, of Indianapolis, Ind., Maggie, Cheryl and Oselina, of Montgomery, Ala., and Barbara (Phillip), of Anderson, Ind.; brothers, Curtis (Carol), of Bloomington, Minn., Carlos (Rochelle), of St. Anne, and Willie Anthony, of Mesa, Ariz.; special friend, Bonnie Caloway and family; granddaughter, Angela, of Tora, Ala.; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; one sister; three brothers; one daughter; one son; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, until the noon funeral services at Lax Mortuary, 187 S. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee.

