Evelyn Coveyou

RANGER, Ga. — Evelyn B. Coveyou, 89, passed away Saturday (April 9, 2022) at her home.

She was born July 14, 1932, in Sparta, Wis. She was the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Ewert) Loging.

Evelyn married Walter J. Coveyou on Sept. 4, 1952.

She was a waitress for many years in Kankakee, but will be remembered from her 42 years at The Homestead.

Surviving are her children Juanita (Jim) Hamblen, of Saint Cloud, Fla., Don Coveyou, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., John (Linda) Coveyou, of Cissna Park, and Judy (Jeff) Tatro, of Ranger, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Kacey Smalley, Bryan Coveyou, Jeremy Coveyou, Nathan Coveyou, Jessica Davis, Alyssa Coveyou, Jacob Tatro, Aaron Tatro and Kathleen Tatro; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy Thompson, of Crete, Harriet Bohnert, of Marshfield, Wis., and Leona (Will) Hagen, of Racine, Wis.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 44 years, Walter; her parents; three brothers and four sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.