BOURBONNAIS — Eva Raymond, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 9, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 27, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Philip and Agnes (Brais) Marcotte. Eva married Richard Raymond on Aug. 7, 1948, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2001.

Eva was a former employee of Kroehler Manufacturing and Marriott at Olivet Nazarene University.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, putting together jigsaw puzzles and playing Solitaire. Eva loved sitting in her chair with her dog, Bubbles, right by her side.

Eva was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and St. George Women’s Club that met monthly. She loved to read.

She was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons, Boyd and Diana Raymond, of Denver, Colo., and Curt Raymond, of Bradley; two daughters, Audrey and Rick Belcher, of Plainfield, and Denise Dillard, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Claire Bunnell, of Manteno; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Richard Raymond, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., also on Monday, April 18, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.