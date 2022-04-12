Roger West

BONFIELD — Roger W. West, 80, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (April 9, 2022) at his home.

He was born March 27, 1942, in Kankakee. He was the son of Clarence and LaVanche West.

Roger married Rita Bowers on Jan. 19, 1963. She survives.

He was a barber and a painter.

Roger retired from Kankakee Community College in 2004.

He was a parishioner at St. John Paul II.

Surviving are his wife, Rita; son, Richard (Sheri) West, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; two daughters, Tammy (Craig) Anderson and Sherry (Scott) Kurtz, all of Bonfield; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Austin, Montana, Whitney, Tyler, Colton and Amber; six great-grandchildren, Giada, Luca, India, Thatcher, Elliot and Lincoln; two sisters, Shirley Ferris and Cheryl (Dino) Helopoulos; two brothers-in-law, Robert Bowers and Ken Bowers; and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Gorun.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Robert West; two brothers-in-law, Duane Ferris and Joel Gorun; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Moore and Diana Bowers.

There will be no visitation. The service will be private.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Bonfield Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

