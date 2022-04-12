Robert 'Bob' Lee

ST. ANNE — Robert W. “Bob” Lee, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 16, 1941, the son of Benjamin and Dorothy Kuhn Lee.

Bob had worked for Mortell, Essex, and retired from DOW Chemical.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and old Westerns, especially “Gunsmoke.” He liked working word search puzzles and listening to old country music. Most of all, he enjoyed sitting outside — particularly with his family.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict.

Surviving are two sons, Darrin Lee (Tammie), of St. Anne, and Jason Lee (Joan), of Ottawa; two sisters, Leota Genzel, of Paxton, and Dolores Clifton, of Tolono; four grandchildren, Hunter and Grace Lee, Lucas Lee, Kaitlyn and Russ Stevenson, and Addison Lee; two great-grandchildren, Reid and Sable Stevenson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Joan Adele Lee and Joyce Owens; and one brother, Raymond Donald “Donnie” Lee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with Marty Schaafsma officiating the ceremony.

Interment will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne Township.

Memorials may be made to the St. Anne Volunteer Fire Department.

