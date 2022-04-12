Pauline Mitchell

BOURBONNAIS — Pauline L. Mitchell, 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Bickford Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.

She was born June 7, 1934, in Grant Park, the daughter of Albert and Viola (Martens) Ohm.

Pauline married Donald E. “Butch” Mitchell on Dec. 28, 1955, in Grant Park. He preceded her in death March 8, 1987.

She was a graduate of Grant Park High School.

Surviving are four children, Debbie (John) Sanor, of Bourbonnais, Karen Hagfors, of Highland Heights, Ky., Dale (Dayna) Mitchell, of Frankfort, and Dave Mitchell and Ann Fries, of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Krista Hagfors, of Cold Spring, Ky., Stefan (Zedi) Hagfors, of Parker, Colo., Samantha (Jerrod) Baird, of Tuscola, Michaela Mitchell, of Washington, D.C., and Camryn Mitchell, of Frankfort; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and August Baird; her sister-in-law, Virginia Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Williams; and two brothers, Kenneth and Henry Ohm.

Pauline had a long career at Baker and Taylor in Momence, where she worked in customer service and invoicing.

She enjoyed watching basketball, including college games on TV or in the stands when her husband coached and when her sons played in high school. She loved spending time with family, especially playing Yahtzee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, until the noon memorial service at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private inurnment will be in Union Corners Cemetery, Momence.

