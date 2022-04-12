Foy Ellen Baker

KANKAKEE — Foy Ellen (nee Bradley) Baker, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 8, 2022) at her home.

She was born March 31, 1938, in Chebanse, the daughter of S.A. Bradley and Ludia Tate Bradley. Foy married Donald Baker in 1983, in Iowa.

Foy worked for Riverside Medical Center Mental Health Services.

She loved helping others; and she had the kindest heart.

Foy was a member of United Church of Christ in Chebanse.

Her hobbies included playing cards and spending time with her friends, playing Bingo and going fishing.

Surviving are a son, Mike (Lisa) Blanchette, of Crescent City; stepson, Darren Baker, of Kankakee; daughter-in-law, Sandra Blanchette; grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Richard, Lisa, Joe, Valerie, Traci and Nikki; along with many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Don; daughter, Tammy; son, Rick; sisters, Fannie, Betty, Georgia “Kate,” Nancy and Inez; brother, Goodman “Bud,” and a grandson, Brian.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.