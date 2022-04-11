HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Pam Deany, 75, of Hot Springs, Ark., passed away Thursday (April 7, 2022).

She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ken and Mary (Fundy) Stewart.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Richard Deany; and her brother, Carey.

Surviving are her daughter, Jill Wallace (Ronnie); son, Joe Bergman (Gina); grandchildren, Jake Bergman, Dylan Birge (Katarina) and Hayley Tankersley (Luke); great-grandchildren, Kendall Birge, Tucker Birge and Axel Tankersley.

Pam was a woman of many hobbies. She loved games and challenges, such as Crypto Quotes in the daily paper, Bingo or Bridge with her friends, intense family game nights, and she would never turn down a Vegas trip! She was one lucky woman, but come to think of it now, her friends and family said they are the “lucky” ones to get to experience life with her.

Pam loved watching sports, whether it was her grandkids grade school games or a big Super Bowl game, she was there cheering the loudest. She was a very loyal Chicago Bears fan but also cheered on any team who played against the Dallas Cowboys.

She owned and operated a hair salon for 30-plus years in Kankakee.

Pam married Richard Deany and then moved to Hot Springs, Ark., in 1996, where she became a Weight Watcher instructor, motivating many people to become more healthy. Pam also worked as a bookkeeper alongside her daughter, Jill, for awhile.

She was married to Richard for 17 years. They traveled many miles together, spent many summers on the lake and drank many Miller Lites together. She also spent a lot of time with the Deany family, who she deeply loved and held a huge piece of Pam’s heart.

Pam’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Belvedere Nursing Home. “Thank you for pouring sincere love and care into our beloved Mom/Mimi. We truly appreciate the impact you made on her life and ours, knowing she was under such great care.”

The family will have a graveside service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign her online guestbook at caruth-hale.com.