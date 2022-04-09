Suzanne Forgue

BRADLEY — Suzanne Marie Forgue, 79, of Bradley, passed away April 2, 2022, at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

She was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Rex and Melba Bade Bainter.

Suzanne worked as a mental health technician for more than 26 years, eventually retiring from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

She loved animals, enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and playing cards. She loved her furry friend.

Suzanne was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her former husband, Larry Forgue, of Bradley; two sons, Kyle and Karen Forgue, and Cory and April Forgue, of McClave, Colo.; and grandchildren, Tyler, Conner, Dylan, Autumn, Cassandra and Alyssah Forgue.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to ASPCA.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.