Robin Bright

KANKAKEE — Robin Marie Bright, 63, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 3, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.

She was born June 17, 1958, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph L. and Marie Theresa (Menard) Bright.

Robin was a graduate of Herscher High School, University of Illinois and John Marshall Law School.

She was a practicing attorney in Illinois for many years.

Robin loved animals and supported organizations that helped animals in need.

Surviving are one sister, Rebecca Bright, of Kankakee; two brothers, John (Kathy) Bright, of Herscher, and Jack (Judi) Bright, of Bourbonnais; one brother-in-law, Brian Yeates, of Bradley; one sister-in-law, Leona Bright, of Bradley; two aunts, Dorothy Bright, of Manteno, and Elinor Bright, of Watseka; one niece; five nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Mary Yeates; and one brother, Joseph H. Bright.

Robin’s family honored her wishes to donate her body to science for medical research.

A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 and Kankakee County Humane Foundation, 2214 IL-1, St. Anne, IL 60964.