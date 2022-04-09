Gena Olson

MOMENCE — Gena M. Olson, 67, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (April 6, 2022) at her home.

She was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Ethel Harness Hopman.

Gena married Robert “Bob” Olson on Oct. 26, 1974, in East Hazel Crest. He survives.

In addition to her husband, of Momence, she is survived by her son, Scott Olsson, of Oak Lawn; her daughter and son-in-law, Kyle (Andrew) Schultz, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Nathan Olsson and Harper Lee Schultz; one sister and brother-in-law, Cherie (Dan) Guzman, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Sandy) Hopman, of Peotone, and George (Pamela) Hopman, of Manteno.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Gena worked as an administrative assistant in the art department for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

She was an avid quilter and loved pyrotechnics.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Quilts For Kids online at quiltsforkids.org/donate.htm.

