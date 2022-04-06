Wanda Jordan

BRADLEY — Wanda L. Jordan, age 75, garage and rummage sale lover, opinionated, clean freak, no filter, also known as “Nana, Mom, Grandma and GG,” of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) from stomach cancer, leaving Goodwill without one of its most loyal customers.

She was born June 5, 1946, in Milks Grove, one of eight children, to Sim and Eula Juanita (Payne) Kingston. Wanda married George W. Jordan on Oct. 6, 1966, in Paducah, Ky. They shared one daughter together, Vicki Lynn.

In her younger years, Wanda worked at Bear Brand Hosiery, Burger King, Walleys, Sammy’s Pizza, Jordan Plumbing and Heating, and Wal-Mart.

She loved to be outside in the sun working on her yard and flowers. Wanda loved decorating her home with all her treasures she found at her sales. One of Wanda’s wishes was to become spokesperson for Pepsi. She loved her cold Pepsi.

Most of all, she loved her great-grandchildren. She loved all her time she spent with them, having sleepovers, making homemade popcorn with real brown butter, playing games, and going to watch all of Jackson’s sports.

The family said, “We hope they aren’t too young to remember the fun firecracker GG was for them. She had a personality all her own, soft but with rough edges. A unique zest for life and endless loved to give. Life will truly never be the same without her.”

Surviving are one daughter, Vicki Jordan Saucier; one grandson, Travis Saucier; one granddaughter, Jessica and Tim Nottke; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Nottke, Jordan Nottke and Jenner Nottke; one brother, James and Kathy Kingston; one sister, Yvonne Brandenburg; many nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Izzy.

Preceding her in death were her husband, George Jordan; her parents; two sisters, Bertha “Bert” Richmond and Carolyn “Sue” Barnett; three brothers, Ronald “Ronnie” Kingston, Edwin “Rocky” Kingston and William “Bill” Kingston; and her little dog, Lucky.

Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made in her name, to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation at 2214 IL 1, St. Anne, IL 60964, or to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

