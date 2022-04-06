Robert 'Bob' Chinski Sr.

BOURBONNAIS — Robert John “Bob” Chinski Sr., 99, of Bourbonnais, went home to our Lord and Savior on Saturday (April 2, 2022) at his home, peacefully, with his loving family surrounding him.

He was born March 31, 1923, in Kankakee, the son of John T. and Marguerite (Zona Rosendahl) Chinski. Bob married Hazel V. Morris on March 27, 1949, at Herscher Methodist Church in Herscher.

Bob worked at General Mills in Kankakee, and Illinois Fabricators in Bradley, before working for Central Community School District No. 4 as a custodian and substitute bus driver.

He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Kankakee Chapter.

Bob served as a Scout Master and Boy Scout Master. He enjoyed playing Solitaire on his computer, watching “Jeopardy,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Little House on the Prairie.” Bob enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was an active 72-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1943 to 1946, during World War II in the Atlantic Theatre.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Hazel Chinski, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Donna and Rodney Pangle, of Bourbonnais, Linda Chinski, of Chatsworth, and Cindy and Raymond Colevris, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Lou Hart, of Bradley, and Rose and Jim Swanson, of Clearwater, Fla.; two brothers, John T. and Ruthann Chinski, of Kankakee, and Daniel Chinski, of Phoenix, Ariz.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend and Navy buddy, Clyde Campbell, of Winter Haven, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Robert J. Chinski Jr.; one sister, Georgann Carraher; and three brothers, Lester Chinksi, William Chinski and James Chinksi.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, April 7, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Julie Smith and the Rev. Walter B. Carlson officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

