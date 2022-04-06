Rendal Reece

BRADLEY — Rendal Ray Reece, 67, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 5, 2022) at the University of Chicago Hospital.

He was born Dec. 28, 1954, in Marshall, Ark., the son of Aldren and Cora (Baker) Reece. Rendal was the last of 14 children. Being the baby of the family didn’t get him out of chores though. He was hauling bags of cotton uphill when he was only 6 years old. Rendal’s hard work ethic never stopped. When he turned 17, he moved to Illinois, where he learned to drywall and became a successful business owner. Rendal retired as a union carpenter.

Rendel loved playing cards, including Euchre, and was an excellent Black Jack player. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He loved his family. Rendel spent endless hours with his grandchildren, teaching them, guiding them, and instilling in them to always have dignity in all they do. In the end, that is what really matters.

Surviving are one son, Danny and Julie Reece, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Devin Reece and Melissa Reece; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Reece, Anabella Marek, and soon to be born, Harper Marek; five sisters, Bernice Johnson, of Idaho, Joy Bell-Aldeek, of Illinois, Sherion and Donald Gust, of Texas, Brenda and Rick Freeman, of Arkansas, and Linda Haddock, of Arkansas; two brothers, James Deloy Reece, of Idaho, and Terry Gene Reece, of Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, LZ Reece, Arvin Reece and Alton Prevo-Reece; and two sisters, Floyce Sneathern-Everett and Shirley Sue Clark.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Chad Dalton, pastor from Grace Baptist Church, officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church.

