Ester 'Oma' Fox

MANTENO — Ester J. “Oma” Fox (Barrett), 85, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at Crestview Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shelbyville, Ky.

She was born Sept. 26, 1936, in Carrsville, Ky., the daughter of James and Reba Barrett (Gerding). Ester married John Fox on Nov. 8, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. John and Ester were married for 65 years at the time of John’s passing.

Ester retired as chief deputy at the Office of the Kankakee County Clerk in Kankakee.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and friends.

She also enjoyed traveling and seeing her kids and family wherever that may be.

Surviving are two sons and three daughters-in-law, Jeff and Ivory Fox, currently residing in Aviano, Italy, Kim Fox, of Washington, Ind., and Pat and Margie Fox, of Shelbyville, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Gretchen, Heather, Jake, P.J., Sean, Liz, Logan, Ian and Xavier; six great-grandchildren, Haylee, Luke, Kyle, Gunnar, Emma and Anna; two sisters-in-law, Helen Benoit (Fox), of Kankakee, and Marlene Fox, of Grant Park; along with many nieces and nephews; and a childhood friend, Barb Favors, who were also very important to her.

In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim; her parents, James Barrett and Reba Barrett; two sisters, Edna McDaniel and Kathy Hammond; and two brothers, James and Chuck Barrett.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

