CLIFTON — Sister Myra Dionne SSCM (Sister Joseph Marie), 94, of Clifton, entered new life Saturday (April 2, 2022).

Myra Josephine Dionne was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Beaverville, the 17th of 18 children, to Joseph and Esma (Fortin) Dionne.

She attended Holy Family Academy for grade school and high school. After graduation, she entered the novitiate of the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary. Sister Myra made her religious profession Jan. 25, 1947. This year, Sister Myra celebrated 75 years of membership in the congregation.

Sister Myra was an educator for 43 years. She helped open St. Mary Magdalene School in Joliet. She taught second graders at St. Gall School in Chicago, and then helped open another school, St. Alphonsus in Brooklyn Center, Minn. She always had compassion for children who had difficulty learning to read. That passion sent her to the University of Minnesota to earn a master’s degree in special education with a major in remedial reading. Sister Myra received a lot of joy from helping the children overcome the challenges of learning to read.

After leaving education, Sister Myra continued to find joy in being and doing for others. She devoted her time to Nazareth Spirituality Center in Batavia. There, Sister Myra was the coordinator and always made sure that the guests had everything they needed. She also was the leader of the Affiliate Group in Batavia, making the monthly meeting comfortable. For several years, Sister Myra answered the phones and greeted visitors, always with a smile and kind words.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Cecile Guimond, Helena Cash, Julia Hansen, Dorothy Hubert, Anna Marie Slater, Florence Karsgaard, Marcella Blanchette, Theresa DeBarre and Joanne LaFond; and brothers, Leroy, Armel, Emory, Harold, Lawrence, Remie, Lloyd and Alfred.

She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and other family members, and also friends, and Sisters of her religious congregation, the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Interment will follow in the Sister’s section of St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made in memory of Sister Myra to the Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, 2041 West State Route 113, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

