Michael 'Buddy' Hansen

ST. ANNE — Michael R. “Buddy” Hansen, 47, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (April 1, 2022) at his home.

He was born Sept. 30, 1974, in Chicago, the son of Richard and Brigitte (Nitche) Hansen.

Michael enjoyed fishing and working on computers.

Surviving are his mother, Brigitte Hansen, of St. Anne; and one brother, Steven Hansen, of St. Anne.

Preceding him in death were his father, Richard Hansen; and grandmother, Mollie Hansen.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

