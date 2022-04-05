Mary Simpson

WATSEKA — Mary Kathleen Simpson, of Watseka, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday (April 2, 2022), just shy of her 73rd birthday and after a two-year diagnosis of brain cancer.

She was born to Harold and Bernice Rosalius on April 19, 1949. They precede her in death. Mary leaves behind a devoted husband of almost 50 years, Carl James Simpson, of Watseka. The two lovebirds were married Sept. 3, 1972, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City. Together, they had two daughters, Amy (Doug Wagner) Simpson, of Elgin, and Lori (Nick) Hoskins, of Towanda.

Mary worked for many years at Iroquois Farmers State Bank as a teller. Her friendly demeanor and quiet and cheerful presence made her many friends.

She found the greatest joy in her family; becoming a grandmother to Adam and Violet Hoskins was perfection. “Gram” was their number one fan and she will continue to cheer them on from heaven. Mary was also an avid gardener with an impressive green thumb. The floral vignettes in her yard were an inspiration, each grouping carefully chosen and lovingly tended. She was a supportive mother and wife who always had time for those she loved.

She is also survived by two brothers and a sister. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friends.

Her celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Milford Christian Church, with funeral services immediately following. Private graveside services will be at a future date.

Memorials may be made to Milford Christian Church or to Rush University Medical Center via giving@rush.edu.