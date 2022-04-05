WATSEKA — Eleanor “Elaine” Romine, 89, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (April 3, 2022) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

She was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Watseka, the daughter of Kenneth and Belinda (Strickler) Eastburn. She married Walter E. Romine in Watseka, on Aug. 20, 1950. He preceded her in passing on Aug. 30, 2015.

Surviving are one daughter, Jeanine (JR) Clifton, of Watseka; two sons, Duane Romine, of Sheldon, and Robert (Cheri) Romine, of Fort Collins, Colo.; one daughter-in-law, Leatha Romine, of Watseka; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Ashley) Clifton, Mark (Lacy) Clifton, Tifanie Romine, Ryne Romine, Travis Romine, Cody (Lexi) Romine, Brittany Romine and Katherine (Jim) Mottern; and eight great-grandchildren, Ben and Grace Clifton, Logan and Gavin Clifton, Savanna Romine, Peyton Peterson, and Andrew and Kaitlyn Mottern.

In addition to her husband, Walt, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert “Lowell” Eastburn; and one son, David Romine

Elaine was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka.

She was employed by Iroquois County CUSD 9 as a cook for more than 40 years.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Ashley Clifton officiating. Burial will follow in GAR Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to The Chief “Bud” Romine Training Facility or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

