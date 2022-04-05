SALESVILLE, Ark. — Charles “Chuck” Edward Ohme passed away March 28, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark., at the age of 80, surrounded by family.

He was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Ottawa, the son of Robert and Jane Eichelkraut Ohme.

Chuck loved people and worked in sales in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley, after graduating from Ottawa High School in 1959. Chuck’s love of the great outdoors led him to St. Germain, Wis., where he operated the Ohme’s Twin Water’s Resort from 1978 to 1983.

Seeking warmer weather, he moved to Oldsmar, Fla., where he began working for Frito Lay. A longtime car enthusiast, he started building Volkswagen sand rails for off-road adventures. Charles lived in Salesville, Ark., with his wife, Kimberly Schilling, of 15 years, since moving from Oldsmar, Fla., in 2007, when he retired from Frito Lay after 24 years.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Ohme, of Salesville, Ark.; his children, James Dodd Ohme, of Tampa, Fla., Dane (Cathrine) Ohme, of Bradley, David (Alison) Ohme, of Columbus, Ohio, Denae (John) Ohme, of Bourbonnais, and Jennifer Ohme, of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Dorothy (Donald) Scheib, of Marsellies, Robert H. (Cheryl) Ohme, of Ottawa, and Nancy Ohme, of Marsellies.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert T. Ohme and Jane A. Eichelkraut, formerly of Dayton; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Ohme, formerly of Ottawa, and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Eichelkraut, formerly of Ottawa; and his son, Micheal Bren Ohme, formerly of Ottawa.

Memorials may be made in his name online at everloved.com/life-of/charles-ohme/ as well as information about upcoming memorials.

Funeral arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services — Mountain Home, Ark.

Please sign his online guestbook at kirbyandfamily.com.