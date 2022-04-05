Brian Naretto

REDDICK — Brian Anthony Naretto, 66, of Reddick, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday (April 2, 2022) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at R. W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood. A celebration of life service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Standing In The Word Ministries, 2480 N. St. Rt. 47, Morris. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

Memorials may be sent to Standing In The Word Ministries, Morris.

Surviving are his loving wife, Laurie (Tjelle) Naretto, whom he married June 5, 1976; his four daughters, Jennifer (Rob) Mainord, of Anderson, Ind., Katie (Paul) Morris, of Ottawa, Rachel (Mike) Sereno, of Orange Park, Fla., and Sharon Naretto, of Nashville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; one brother, Alan (Ann) Naretto; and one sister, Paula (Chuck) Roper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Joe and LaVerne Naretto; and one grandchild.

Brian was born April 19, 1955, in Streator. With the love of farming being instilled at an early age, Brian and Laurie continued farming in the Cabery, Reddick and Braceville areas for 45 years.

Working in construction for many years, he started Naretto Construction in 1985. God’s provision then led Brian to work for RCIS Crop Insurance for the past 10 years.

Along with his work, he served his community by being a member of the Tri-Point School Board, coaching summer softball and being a very active leader in his church. Sharing his love for the Lord and his love for people, he served as head usher, a leader in children’s ministry, a leader of the prison ministry, a board member and treasurer, and preaching on many occasions.

He knew someone everywhere he went, and everywhere he went someone knew him. All that knew him appreciated his great sense of humor. His favorite people called him dad, grandpa and in from the field for supper.