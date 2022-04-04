KANKAKEE — Terry Johnston, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 1, 2022) at his home.

He was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of George and Lorena (Deschand) Johnston. Terry married Mary Jo Gerlach on Aug. 19, 1961, in Steeleville. She preceded him in death Aug. 7, 2007.

Terry was an architect for JH2B Architects.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Terry was a lifelong member of the Elks, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and Exline Sportsman Club. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Lung Association and the Alliance to Restore the Kankakee River. Terry was committed to the restoration of the Kankakee River and the preservation of his hometown.

Surviving are one son, Steven Johnston and Jennifer Thorpe, of Duluth, Minn.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Julie (Chad) Sandstrom, of Stillwater, Minn., and Karen Johnston and Doug Flageole, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Anders (Stephanie) Sandstrom, Kjell and Milena Sandstrom, and Quentin and Ethan Gentry.

In addition to his wife, Mary Jo, he was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Brett Steven.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

