Pamela Brammer

SHELDON — Pamela J. Brammer, 65, of Sheldon, passed away Friday (April 1, 2022) at her home.

She was born June 4, 1956, in Ft. Polk, La., the daughter of Ernst and Pricilla (Balthazor) Lesch Jr. Pamela married Donald B. Brammer in Beaverville, on Nov. 30, 1974. He preceded her in passing on Oct. 10, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are three sons, John Brammer, of Momence, Jason Brammer, of Donovan, and Jeremy (Nicole) Brammer, of Papineau; one brother, Fred Lesch, of Papineau; two sisters, Linda (John) Hartweg, of Carthage, and Amanda (Kevin) Helmick, of Tuscola; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Ty, Brayden and Rachel Brammer.

She was a Registered Nurse at Riverside Medical Center for many years.

Pam enjoyed baking, reading books, watching movies and listening to Christian music. She had a passion for farming and tractor pulling; and loved to spend time with her grandkids.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Foundation.

