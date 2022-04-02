Robert Roggenburg

CABERY — Robert W. Roggenburg, 85, of Cabery, passed away March 23, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home of Dwight.

Robert was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Cabery, the son of Albert and Marie Martha (Stickle) Roggenburg. He married Shirley Ann Scott on April 28, 1962. She survives, of Cabery.

Also surviving are his children, Robert (Suzanne) Roggenburg, of Reddick, Richard (Faith) Roggenburg, of Kankakee, and Melinda Roggenburg, of Seattle, Wash.; his five grandchildren, Dustin Roggenburg, Tyler Roggenburg, Kyra Gunther, Sydney Gunther and Scott Gunther; his sister, Marceline Herb, of Dwight; and his special cousin, Sherry Miller, of Oconomowoc, Wis.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brother-in-law, Ed Herb.

Robert was a lifelong farmer.

He graduated from Reddick High School.

Robert served in the U.S. Army.

He was the owner and operator of Trails End in Campus.

Robert served as a member of the Tri-Point School Board.

He was a lifetime member of the Cabery Methodist Church. Robert was also a member of the Campus Lions Club and the Bradley Moose Club.

Robert enjoyed working with 4-H, traveling, gardening, hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

