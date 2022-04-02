Richard Houde

TAMPA, Fla. — Richard J. Houde, 92, formerly of Kankakee, passed away quietly, with his sons near his bedside, at 10:10 p.m. Thursday (March 31, 2022) at Northdale Rehabilitation Center in Tampa, Fla.

He was born July 1, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Mae and Alphonse Houde. Richard married Yolanda Leonie Trudeau on July 28, 1962, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. They shared 52 years together until Yolanda’s passing in 2015.

Richard was a retired claims adjuster with American States Insurance for 32 years, serving in the Kankakee area.

He attended St. Martins of Tours Catholic Church until departing from the Kankakee area in 2011.

Surviving are his three sons, Micheal Houde and his wife, Michelle (Fecteau), of Tampa, Fla., David Houde and his wife, Elisa (Kramer), of Plainfield, and Stephen Houde and his wife, Anita (Whittington), of Batavia; 10 grandchildren; his sister, Margaret; and his brother-in-law, Carl Koch.

In addition to his loving wife, Yolanda, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service arrangements are pending.