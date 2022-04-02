Rebecca McWilliams

MOMENCE — Rebecca L. McWilliams, 57, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (March 30, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Sept. 19, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roger “Red” and Charlotte L. Painter West. Rebecca married Douglas M. McWilliams on Feb. 8, 2002, in Momence. He survives, of Momence.

Also surviving are her son, Wesley G. McWilliams, of Bourbonnais; four siblings, Rick West, Rogers West, Rhonda West and Romaine West; and two grandchildren, Emryela and Everett.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rebecca enjoyed cooking and crocheting and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.