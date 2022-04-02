Judy Taylor

BROOK, Ind. — Judy Diane Taylor, 78, of Brook, Ind., passed away Wednesday (March 30, 2022) at George Ade Memorial Health Care in Brook, Ind.

Judy was born April 26, 1943, in Brook, Ind., the daughter of Norman and Edna (Montgomery) Smith. Her parents preceded her in death. She married John R. Taylor on June 11, 1960. in Sheldon. He preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2020. She was also preceded in death by one son, Matthew; and five brothers and sisters, Betty, Don, Atwood, Barbara and Janet.

Surviving are one son, Roger (Terry) Taylor, of Donovan; one daughter, Kendra Taylor, of Donovan; five grandchildren, Trevor Page (Stephanie), Ben (Rachel) Taylor, Skyler Page (Deseray), Kelsey (Shane) Heath and Jessi Page (Levi); two great-grandchildren, Remington and Zyven; two sisters, Connie (Steve) Pluimer, of Brook, Ind., and Jackie (Leland) Shrimplin, of Sheldon; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was Washington Township Trustee for many years as well as an election judge for many years.

She enjoyed reading, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and helping out on the family farm.

Judy was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Kentland and its UMW.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Kentland, with the Rev. Sue Spurlin officiating. Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois. Visitation took place Friday.

Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois or George Ade Memorial Health Care in Brook, Ind.

