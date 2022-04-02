Elizabeth Johnson

CLIFTON — Elizabeth Metz Johnson, 91, of Clifton, passed away March 27, 2022.

She was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Ludwig and Persida (Honneger) Metz, in Strawn. Her parents preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Martin Johnson, on June 28, 1951.

Elizabeth was a member of the Kempton Church of the Nazarene, where she once taught Sunday school and assisted with missionary work.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing trips to Brainerd, Minn., with her husband, reading her Bible, cooking, bird watching and most of all, spending time with her family. She is remembered by her family for having a loving touch and always leading by example. Whether it was cooking, sewing, caring for her family, or giving life advice, it was always done with such love and compassion. There was never a job too large or too small that she could not tackle. She was very well known for her cakes, pies and cookies, as well as her homemade strawberry jelly. Her family would often tell her that everything tasted better when she made it, and she would reply “because it was made with love.” She never missed a birthday, and was always sure to mail a birthday card. Her family will be eternally grateful for the love and valuable life lessons Elizabeth provided. Although she will be greatly missed, her family and friends find great comfort in knowing that she is once again reunited with the love of her life in heaven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Martin Johnson; one son, Stephen Johnson; four brothers, Christian Metz, Emil Metz, William Metz and David Metz; and one grandchild, Chris Johnson.

Surviving are four children, John Johnson (Genie), of McLeansboro, Mary Ramirez (Jose), of Bonfield, Dan Johnson (Marilyn), of Kankakee, and Donald Johnson (Connie), of Clifton; two brothers, Ben Metz and Arthur Metz; two sisters, Esther Gerber and Ruth Metz; 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, until the 6 p.m. services at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, with the Rev. John Mohler officiating. Graveside services will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Kempton Church of the Nazarene.

Elizabeth’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Rev. John Mohler and Calvert and Martin Funeral Home.

Please sign her online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.