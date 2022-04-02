Dolores Eckhardt

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Dolores Alice Eckhardt passed away peacefully at her home on March 27, 2022, surrounded by her husband and children.

She was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Alice (Lambert) Genshaw.

Dolores married Fred Eckhardt on July 30, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima in Kankakee.

She attended St Joe’s Seminary and was employed at Thrifty Mart.

Surviving are her husband, Fred; three sons, Mark and Vicki (Windmiller) Eckhardt, Mike and Brenda (Gregory) Eckhardt and Marty and Merilee (Scott) Eckhardt; four daughters, Laurie and Joe Klimek, Lynn and Rodney Walker, Lisa and Jim Swisher and Lana and Kent Richmond; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Phyllis and Celeste; and one brother, Don.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are planned at this time.

She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed.