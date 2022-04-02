Death notices: April 2, 2022

Death notices

<strong>Charles A. “Chuck” Brinkman</strong>, 86, of Bonfield, passed away Friday (March 25, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

<strong>Ester Jane Fox</strong>, 85, of Shelbyville, Ky., and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at Crestview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Shelbyville, Ky. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.

<strong>Timothy Lloyd Johnson</strong>, 35, of Bradley, passed away March 19, 2022, in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Wanda L. Jordan</strong>, 75, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

<strong>Eddie L. Morris Sr.,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Gary J. Tassi Sr.</strong>, 71, of Custer Park, passed away Wednesday (March 30, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Roma Williams</strong>, 91, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.