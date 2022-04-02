Barbara Deneau

CLIFTON — Barbara J. Deneau, 72, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana.

She was born Feb. 15, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul W. and Betty Ross White Rogers.

Barbara married David Deneau on June 22, 1968, in Irwin.

She had been an insurance broker in St. Anne, retiring after 37 years of service.

Barbara was a graduate of Clifton Central High School.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, David Deneau, of Clifton; two sons, Allen and Jamie, of Greenbrier, Tenn., and Brian and Jennifer, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Mary Ann and Dick Gilbert, of Cadiz, Ky.; two grandchildren, Madeline Deneau, of Highland Heights, Ky., and Dillon Deneau, of Bourbonnais; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Diane Roberts.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Animal Rescue.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.