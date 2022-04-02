Alberta 'Ruth' Long

KANKAKEE — Alberta R. “Ruth” Long, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at her home.

She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Metropolis, the daughter of John C. and Anna (Ferguson) Dick. Ruth married Mark Long in 1966, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Ruth worked as a bus driver and a social worker.

She enjoyed listening to music and doing crafts. Ruth loved helping others and served as a choir director and ran many children’s programs.

Ruth earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from National Louis University in 1990. She also attended Olivet Nazarene University.

Surviving are two sons, Alan Jacobs, of Kankakee, and Eric Long, of California; one daughter, Teresa Prindle, of California; one brother, Jeffery Dick, of Texas; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and some nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mark Long, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law, Lois Meents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.

