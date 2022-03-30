robin bragg

BOURBONNAIS — Robin Lynn Bragg (Trepanier), of Bourbonnais, entered into eternal rest Saturday (March 26, 2022).

Robin was born Oct. 11, 1960, the daughter of Connie Perry and Darwin Trepanier (deceased).

Robin was an exceptional mother who could not be prouder of her three sons. She was always involved in every life accomplishment and sporting event. She was their biggest fan. Robin’s heart was bursting with love for her mother, children, grandson, sisters, niece, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a woman of great compassion for any person or animal who was honored to know her. Her impact on this world will continue to shine. She was everything to everyone. Robin enjoyed documenting all life’s events through her home films and poetry. She was so talented in this way and they all will be treasured forever.

Surviving are her mother, Connie Perry; her sons, James, Travis and Blake Bragg; her beloved grandson, Jayden Bragg, who was her world; her companion, Shannon Elsey; sisters, Becky Jostes and Brenda (Jim) Scott; nephews, Scott and Brandon; niece, Danielle; and great-nieces and great- nephew, McKenna, Ellie and Myles.

A celebration of life will be Monday, April 4, at Tri-Star Clubhouse, 43 E 5000N Road, Bourbonnais (corner of Route 45 and 5000N Road). The memorial visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

