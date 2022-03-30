KANKAKEE — Precilla Terrell, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 24, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, as a result of natural causes.

She was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Mayersville, Miss., the daughter of Columbus and Fannie Green. Precilla was married to Walter Landfair and John Terrell. Both are deceased.

Precilla was employed by Bunge for 20 years. She managed Bud’s Grocery in Kankakee, until her illness.

She was a member of Christ Temple Church.

Precilla enjoyed cooking. She would often cook meals for her son’s football and basketball teams before games.

Surviving are her sons, Purnell Landfair and Maurice Terrell, of Kankakee; daughter, Petula Landfair, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Cecillia Green-Magee, of Mandeville, La.; and brothers, Willie C. (Rene) Green, Roosevelt (Helen) Green, Eddie D. (Jonnie) Green and Robert Lee Green; four grandchildren, Anquittas R. White, Karnett K. Redmond, Precilla A. (Darren) Edwards and Layla M. Lafayette; three great-grandchildren, AnJanique D. McDaniel, AnJaniya J. Jordan and JuLiyah J. Moore; one great-great-granchild, Keyommi R. Durham; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Fannie and Columbus Green; three brothers, Johnny Green, Melvin Green and Anderson Green; two sisters, Pearlie Hill and Annie Baptist; and special friend, Edgar Townsend.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at New Vision Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Jesse Young officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please light a candle at <a href="http://jonesfuneralservices.com" target="_blank">jonesfuneralservices.com</a>.