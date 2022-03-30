Judith Hofer

RANTOUL — Judith Ann Hofer, 78, of Rantoul, and formerly of Paxton, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday (March 29, 2022) surrounded by family, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Rankin Union Cemetery, Rankin.

Judy was born Sept. 11, 1943, in Elliott, the daughter of Merton C. and Geraldine E. Brucker Bement. She married Gordon V. Hofer on June 2, 1962, in Elliott. He preceded her in death Dec. 19, 2014.

Surviving are her children, Angie (Andy) Newsom, of Manteno, Todd (Robin) Hofer, of Crown Point, Ind., Tracy (Randy) Westmoreland, of Potomac, Sandy Langley, of Ludlow, and Candi (Craig) Riecks, of Loda; 13 grandchildren, Austin (Carli) Newsom, Allie (Marcus) Rinaldi, Aryn (Brittany) Newsom, Adam Newsom, Andrew Newsom, Sean (Kelci) Hofer, Drew Westmoreland, Emi Westmoreland, Sammie (Kyle) McLain, T.J. (Allie) Langley, Corbin Riecks, Carter Riecks and Caiden Riecks; eight great-grandchildren, Brooks Newsom, Beckham Newsom, Harper Rinaldi, Eli Hofer, Maya Hofer, Miles Hofer, Ivy Hofer and Lyla Langley; a brother, Dick Bement, of Paxton; three sisters, Nancy Davis, of St. Joseph, Arla Boehme, of Loda, and Betty (Jim) Hofbauer, of Cissna Park; special friends, Janet Miles and Evelyn Plackett, and numerous others.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and grandson, Seth Hofer.

Judy graduated from Paxton High School and later from the Parkland College School of Nursing. She received her LPN license and worked at Carle Clinic in Rantoul, for many years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Paxton, and served as a Stephen Minister. She was also involved with the Walk to Emmaus and the Leader of Disciples. Judy enjoyed making tie blankets, reading and crocheting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the Seth Hofer Memorial Scholarship Fund or an organization of the donor’s choice.

