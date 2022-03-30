Cheryl Beigh

MOMENCE — Cheryl Hatch Beigh, 64, of Momence, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville, after a long fight with cancer. She was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Chicago, to Robert C. and Shirley Mae Hatch, née Voss. Cheryl married Lance Beigh on May 18, 1980, in Chicago.

Cheryl was a graduate of Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, a proud member of the school’s first class of women. She also attended University of Illinois Chicago and Kankakee Community College. Cheryl worked for Cigna as a claims processor.

Cheryl loved music, especially Blue Oyster Cult, Fleetwood Mac, and The Moody Blues. She was an accomplished violist who played with Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Cheryl also loved theatre, including performing with Lane Tech and Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. She was a devoted fan of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs. Cheryl was a crackerjack card player — her ability to shoot the moon while playing Hearts was legendary among her family and friends.

Cheryl’s pride and joy were her kids and her Pomeranians. She once had six dogs at the same time and still volunteered at River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence. Cheryl made friends wherever she went and was always willing to help a neighbor in need. She was a member of Faith Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son, Derek Beigh (Megan Cavitt) of Naperville; one brother, Robert C. Hatch Jr. (Patty) of Conway, S.C.; three nephews, Adam Hatch and Robert C. Hatch III (Amanda) of Conway, S.C., and Nick Thome of Lisle; one niece, Samantha Hatch of Naperville; dear cousin, Richard Blacketer (Ruth) of Florence, MT; and dear friend, Cathy Reed of Kankakee.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kristina Lorraine Beigh of Kankakee; and dear aunt, Lorraine Blacketer of Chicago.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be held in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Prevent Cancer Foundation or River Valley Animal Rescue.

