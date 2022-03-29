Maxine Schultz

BRADLEY — Maxine Sue Schultz, 87, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (March 27, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Maxine was born May 17, 1934, in Wynoose, the daughter of Howard Hazel and Chloella (Wyatt). She married Charles George Schultz, Sr. on Nov. 7, 1953. He preceded her in death June 6, 1990.

Maxine enjoyed playing cards, doing word search puzzles, embroidering quilts and pillowcases, and drinking coffee. Most of all, she enjoyed her family’s phone calls and visits.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Bales and husband Dennis, of St. Anne; son, Michael Schultz and wife Karen, of Clifton; son, Patrick Schultz and wife Ann, of Ashkum; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Joy and Carol Hazel, of Olney, and Betty Hazel, of Champaign; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Mona Watson, Sandy Eby and Steve Lohse.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles G. Schultz Jr. and Robert Dale Schultz; granddaughter, Misty Dawn Bales; one brother, Dale Hazel; three sisters, Gladys and Jesse Hazel and Vernadeen Weaver; and special friends, Donald Benjamin and Lenora Basham.

A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in Forrest Ridge Cemetery in rural Wayne County. Interment will immediately follow the service.

