Cheryl Beigh

MOMENCE — Cheryl Hatch Beigh, 64, of Momence, passed away Saturday (March 26, 2022) at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Naperville.

She was born Oct. 30, 1957, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Voss) Hatch. Cheryl married Lance Beigh in May 1980.

Cheryl was a proud graduate of Lane Technology College Prep High School in Chicago. She was part of the first graduating class of women.

She worked for CIGNA in the processing department.

Cheryl loved music and playing the viola. Cheryl loved listening to the Moody Blues, Fleetwood Mac and the Blue Oyster Cult.

She was a member of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and enjoyed acting.

Cheryl loved animals, especially her Pomeranians, having had six at one time.

She was a member of Faith Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son, Derek Beigh and Megan Cavitt, of Naperville; one brother, Robert C. Hatch Jr., of South Carolina; two nephews, Adam R. Hatch and Robert C. Hatch III, of South Carolina; and one niece, Samantha Hatch, of Lisle.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Kristina Lorraine Beigh; and her dear aunt, Lorraine Blacketer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, until the 11 a.m. memorial service Friday, April 1, also at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation or River Valley Animal Rescue.

