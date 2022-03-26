Colleen Morris

KANKAKEE — Colleen M. Morris, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at her home.

She was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Rueben and Ethel (Small) Kanouse. Colleen married Raymond Morris on Sept. 29, 1955, in Joliet. He preceded her in death July 23, 1996.

Colleen had been a beautician. She attended Kankakee Schools.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, card games and board games, and doing crossword puzzles.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are one son, David Morris, of Kankakee; four daughters, Judy and Jeff Wadley, of Bourbonnais, Pamela Reniche and Troy Adams, of Denton, Texas, Cindy and Robert Gatton, of Kankakee, and Lisa and Randy Bertrand, of Bradley; one brother, James Kanouse, of Harker Heights, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Raymond Morris, she was preceded in death by one son, Gary Noe; four brothers, Elwood Kanouse, George Kanouse, Durwood Kanouse and Donald Kanouse; and two sisters, Leatha Cooper and Virginia Naylor.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. James K. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.