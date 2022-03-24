william nagele

SHELDON — William Eugene Nagele, 89, of Sheldon, passed away Sunday (March 20, 2022) at Rush University Medical Center of Chicago.

He was born March 11, 1933, in Earl Park, the son of Leonard and Florence (Donohue) Nagele. His parents preceded him in death.

William proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

His marriage was to Archie Morris on April 27, 1963. She survives.

William was a lifelong farmer. He loved trains, cars, Chicago Cubs baseball and Illini basketball.

Surviving along with his wife, Archie, are their children, Suzanne Seyfert, of Milford, Steve, Bob, Mike, and Brian Nagele, all of Sheldon, and Rick Nagele, of Rensselaer, Ind.; sister, Mary (John) Kidwell, of Sheldon; sister-in-law, Irma Nagele, of Wilmette; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Nagele.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CDT) Friday, March 25, at Stitz- Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland, Ind. Rosary service will begin at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, Ind. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sheldon Library, Sheldon Fire Department, Sacred Heart School of Fowler, or St. Joseph Catholic Church of Kentland, Ind.

