Mark Clemans

BOURBONNAIS — Mark A. Clemans, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (March 22, 2022).

He was born Nov. 19, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Cliff and Deane (Smith) Clemans.

On Feb. 19, 1977, he married Tressie L. Harris at Grace Baptist Church in Kankakee.

He worked for The Daily Journal, Kankakee, for 36 years.

Mark had been a member of Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee, since he was a young, but most recently was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township.

He enjoyed woodworking, playing guitar, playing softball and riding his motorcycle. Mark was an amateur astronomer. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mark was super friendly and had more friends than most would ever have in their lifetime. He truly never met a stranger. Mark went on mission trips and loved to work with the youth groups. He cherished all the time he spent with his wife and children. Most of all, he loved our Savior and loved telling everyone he could about Jesus.

Surviving are his loving wife, Tressie Clemans, of Bourbonnais; his three children, Stacey (Doug) Whittington, of Indian Rock Beach, Fla., Aaron Clemans, of Bourbonnais, and Marcus (Rachel) Clemans, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; six grandchildren, Elle and Liv Whittington, Gavin, Maddox, Marleigh and Ace Clemans; a sister, Cheryl Haynes, of Kankakee; his caretaker, Barb Walton; and many beloved friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Michael Clemans.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Eldridgeville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

