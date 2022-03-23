Timothy Fortino

ASHKUM — Timothy P. Fortino, 64, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (March 20, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born May 3, 1957, in Kankakee, a son of Carl and Patricia (O’Connor) Fortino. Tim married Carolyn Kime in L’Erable, on Nov. 20, 2021.

Surviving are his loving wife, Carolyn Fortino, of Ashkum; one daughter, Anna (Kevin) Johnson, of St. Joseph; two grandsons, Kace and Beckett Johnson; his mother, Patricia Hertz, of Chebanse; two brothers, Terry (Peter) Fortino, of Chicago, and Tom (Paula) Fortino, of Kankakee; one sister, Carla (Dan) Peters, of Herscher; two stepsisters, Sandra Jarvis, of Denver, Colo., and Connie Bassin, of Chicago; one stepbrother, Richard (Marilyn) Hertz, of Carterville; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lampley, of Kankakee; and brother-in-law, Dale (Pat) Kime, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his father, Carl Fortino; stepfather, Glenn Hertz; and one stepbrother, Ron Hertz.

Tim retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 32 years.

He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing and boating and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Tim loved riding his red golf cart and socializing with his neighbors.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. Burial will be in Sts. Mary and Josephs Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the family.

