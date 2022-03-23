Joyce Meier

KANKAKEE — Joyce Barbara Holland Meier, 97, of Kankakee, passed on to God on Feb. 23, 2022, from Long Grove.

She was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Pueblo, Colo., the daughter of Irvin Carlyle and Hazel (McMahon) Holland. Joyce grew up in Coffeyville, Kan. She was educated at Coffeyville Junior College and Texas Woman’s College.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, grandma and friend. She served her family, friends, neighbors, church family and community in countless ways, including her volunteer work for the American Red Cross and Riverside Medical Center.

She enjoyed reading, playing duplicate bridge with her circle of lifelong friends, as well as playing golf, tennis and games of all kinds.

As a 21-year-old in Coffeyville, Kan., she learned to pilot small planes and met her future husband, Gordon Meier, as he was plucked from the University of Illinois School of Engineering to train for U.S. Army flight service during World War II. After the war, they returned to the University of Illinois, where Gordy completed his degree. Gordy and Joyce made their home in Gordy’s hometown of St. Anne, and Kankakee, the sites of the family businesses: Eastern Illinois Clay, Kankakee Clay Products and the National Bank of St. Anne. Joyce supported the businesses in many ways.

Surviving are one daughter, Deborah Ann Meier Gledhill and her husband, Thomas, of Barrington; four grandchildren, Christopher Gordon Gledhill, of Fremont, Calif., Patrick Emerson and Alpha Gledhill, of Morrison, Colo., Elizabeth Gledhill Fessler and her husband, Dr. David Fessler, of Chicago, Jamie Frauenhoffer Clausen and her husband, John, of Champaign; two great-grandsons, Jack Clausen and Max Clausen, and a third great-grandson who is expected by Elizabeth and David Fessler in April of 2022; friend, John Geldhill; and several nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Gordon Glenn Meier; one daughter, Elizabeth Meier Frauenhoffer; two sisters, Jeanne Smith and Loy Lindsay; and one brother, Jack Holland.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made for MS Research at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

