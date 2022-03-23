Charles Ray Prussner

CLIFTON — Charles Ray “C. Ray” Prussner, 93, of Clifton, and formerly of Reddick, passed away Sunday (March 20, 2022) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

He was born May 8, 1928, in Reddick, the son of Elmer F. and Florence Mae (Diefenbach) Prussner. Charles married Roberta Randall on March 8, 1951, in Peoria. She preceded him in death in December 1996. He married Myrtle Sparenberg on June 28, 1997. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2019.

C. Ray was a farmer. He had previously worked for the U.S. Government Basic Radar Instructions at Scott Air Force Base. He was a graduate of Bradley University with a degree in industrial education. C. Ray served as trustee for Reddick Fire Protection District for more than 30 years. He also served on the Pontiac District Missions Committee and lead many mission trips to Mexico and many trips with N.O.M.A.D.S. C. Ray also served as co-director for lay speaking for Pontiac District of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of Reddick United Methodist Church, where he served as a former Sunday school teacher and chaired several committees.

Surviving are one son, David and Debi Prussner, of Bourbonnais; three stepsons; one stepdaughter-in-law; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his spouses, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randall “Randy” Prussner; and one stepson.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Reddick Fire Protection District, Ashkum Lions Club or Reddick Lions Club.

