ODELL — Michael Gerard Gundlach, 61, of Odell, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 19, 2022) at 1:35 p.m. at his home in Odell.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, with the Rev. Victor Randle officiating. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, with full military honors.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Michael was born Feb. 14, 1961, in Chicago, the son of John F. and Marilyn (Buelt) Gundlach. His mother survives, of Peotone. He married Robin Manis on Aug. 25, 1982, in Sauk Village. She survives, of Odell.

Also surviving are his children, Robert Michael Gundlach, of Kankakee, Joseph Andrew (Natasha) Gundlach, of Metamora, Kathleen Ann (Justin Koester) Gundlach, of Aroma Park, Elizabeth Erin Gundlach, of Kankakee, DeAnna Ripperden, of Mt. Vernon, and Darin (Amie) Ripperden, of Charleston; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Karen and Herb Priebe, of Peotone, Sharon and Joe Garner, of Peotone, Rose and Greg Siemsen, of Clinton, and Paul and Grace Gundlach, of Hammond, Ind.

Preceding him in death were his father; one brother, John Gundlach; and stepfather, Carl Cabala.

Michael was a graduate of Roswell, N.M., High School.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1981 to 1982 as an aircraft mechanic trainee.

Michael worked as a mechanic repairing vehicles in the Kankakee area and was affectionately known as “Radiator Mike.”

