Frank Benedict

CHESTER — Frank J. Benedict, 78, of Chester, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Sunday (March 20, 2022) at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta.

He was born Jan. 28, 1944, the son of Frank J. Jr. and Jane (nee Bystrom) Benedict, in Rock Island. His parents preceded him in death.

Frank married Sandra K. Charbonneau on Oct. 4, 1969, in Kankakee. She survives.

He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, in 1962, and then he attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated with bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation in 1967.

Frank served in the Illinois National Guard from 1967 to 1973 and as Chester Alderman for Ward 1 from 2001 to 2003.

He started his career as A.T. Director Psychiatric Divisions, Kankakee, was director of social rehab service at Manteno Mental Health Center, director of leisure time services and activity therapy at Menard Psychiatric Center and case worker supervisor at Menard Correctional Center in Chester, until his retirement in 2001.

Frank was a member of American Legion Post 487 in Chester. He enjoyed fishing.

The family would like to thank Randolph County Care Center for their care and a special thank you to Joy and Kendra. Also, a thank you to Vitas Hospice for their care and concerns over the past couple of weeks.

In addition to his wife, Sandy Benedict, of Chester; he is survived by one son, Jordan Benedict, of Bremen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Jo Benedict; and in-laws, Jerry and Lila Hull.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, in Evergreen Cemetery, Chester, with the Rev. Phillip Keeton officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Pechacek Funeral Homes, Inc., Chester.

