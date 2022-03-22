Arlene Kollmann

BLOOMINGTON — Arlene Erma Kollmann, 87, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (March 21, 2022) at Luther Oaks Assisted Living, Bloomington.

She was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Melville and Ann (Miller) Storz. She grew up in Blue Island. Arlene was a strong-willed child who excelled in school and piano.

After graduating from Blue Island Community High School, Arlene worked as an administrative assistant for the Rock Island Railroad. She enjoyed her daily train ride to the city, working with girlfriends, and shopping on Michigan Avenue.

Arlene met her husband, Marvin Kollmann, in June 1955, at a wedding at which Marvin performed. He played accordion in the polka band. They married 2½ years later, on Nov. 30, 1957. They went on to have a son, Mark, and identical twin daughters, Linda and Lori. They lived on the family farm in Tinley Park.

In 1964, Marvin and Arlene moved their family to a farm in Watseka, where they lived for 54 years. They were married for 62 years until Marvin passed away Jan. 28, 2019. They were members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Arlene moved to Bloomington in March of 2019 and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Normal.

Arlene was a devoted wife and mother, taking care of her children, fixing many meals and chauffeuring her children to their many activities. She was also a devoted grandmother, helping to babysit her grandchildren whenever needed. “We will all miss her unwavering love and her sage advice,” the family said.

Survivors include one son, Mark (Jill), of Martinton; two daughters, Linda (Bradley) Baer, of El Paso, and Lori (Steve) Woodard, of Washington; eight grandchildren, Kristin (Jacob) Jones, Evan (Jessica) Kollmann, Seth (Katlyn) Woodard, Ashley (Bradley) Moritz, Emily (Nick) Zabel, William Woodard, Lucas (Ashley) Wall and Elyssa Kollmann; one sister, Carol Rauch, of Vandalia, Mich.; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Jonathan Huehn and the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Burial will follow in Lyman Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka or Christ Lutheran Church in Normal.

